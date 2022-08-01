See All Hematologists in Bryn Mawr, PA
Dr. Sameer Gupta, MD

Hematology
4.8 (47)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sameer Gupta, MD

Dr. Sameer Gupta, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, University Of Delhi, India and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Gupta works at Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association in Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gupta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association
    825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 440, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 525-4511

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Lankenau Medical Center
  • Paoli Hospital
  • Riddle Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Treatment frequency



    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 01, 2022
    I like to think of him as a brilliant warrior for the preservation of life. He is constantly thinking of ways to improve the quality of your life. He and his staff are up to date on new areas of treatment. It is a very busy office but there remains a friendly atmosphere. Its not unusual for a staff member to sit with someone in the waiting room and speak one to one. The infusion staff are friendly. They keep you engaged in your treatment. What I have seen is a well trained group of nurses. They can switch from light engagement to handling an emergency in seconds. Which is what you want. I feel safe that if I need them they are prepared. Dr Gupta and his team have given years that if I wasn't lucky enough to have seen him in an ER would have been days.
    Lillian Manzelli — Aug 01, 2022
    About Dr. Sameer Gupta, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013171420
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fox Chase Cancer Center/ Temple University Hospital
    Residency
    • State University Of New York At Buffalo, Department Of Internal Medicine
    Internship
    • State University Of New York At Buffalo, Department Of Internal Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Maulana Azad Medical College, University Of Delhi, India
    Board Certifications
    • Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sameer Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gupta works at Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association in Bryn Mawr, PA. View the full address on Dr. Gupta’s profile.

    Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

