Overview

Dr. Sameer Gupta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Coronado Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Dr. Sameer Gupta - Sniffles and Itch in Temecula, CA with other offices in Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.