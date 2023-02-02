Overview

Dr. Sameer Islam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Islam works at Lubbock Gastroenterology in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine), Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.