Dr. Sameer Islam, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sameer Islam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Lubbock Gastroenterology & Liver Associates Pllc4505 82nd St Ste 5, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 696-4440
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
From the staff the nurses and Dr Islam. They are all very kind and knowledgeable. Highly recommend them.
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1043473820
- Mayo Clinic Arizona
- Texas Tech Univ. Health Science Center|Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
- Gastroenterology
