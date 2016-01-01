Overview

Dr. Sameer Jamal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Hackensack University Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. Jamal works at Electrophysiology Associates, Morristown, NJ in North Bergen, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ and Verona, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.