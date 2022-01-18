Dr. Sameer Jejurikar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jejurikar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameer Jejurikar, MD
Overview of Dr. Sameer Jejurikar, MD
Dr. Sameer Jejurikar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Jejurikar works at
Dr. Jejurikar's Office Locations
-
1
Specialty First Assistants Pllc9101 N Central Expy Ste 600, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 827-2814Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jejurikar?
I went to 4 different doctors for consultation and I am so thankful I chose Dr. J!! His knowledge and skills, accessibility, and post-op care was everything I could’ve asked for! No regrets!
About Dr. Sameer Jejurikar, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639114101
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- University Of Michigan Med Center
- University Of Michigan Health System
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jejurikar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jejurikar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jejurikar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jejurikar works at
Dr. Jejurikar has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jejurikar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jejurikar speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Jejurikar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jejurikar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jejurikar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jejurikar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.