Overview of Dr. Sameer Jejurikar, MD

Dr. Sameer Jejurikar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Jejurikar works at Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.