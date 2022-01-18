See All Plastic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Sameer Jejurikar, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (51)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sameer Jejurikar, MD

Dr. Sameer Jejurikar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Jejurikar works at Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jejurikar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Specialty First Assistants Pllc
    9101 N Central Expy Ste 600, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 827-2814
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Skin Grafts
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Bedsores
Skin Grafts
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 18, 2022
    I went to 4 different doctors for consultation and I am so thankful I chose Dr. J!! His knowledge and skills, accessibility, and post-op care was everything I could’ve asked for! No regrets!
    A. Maupin — Jan 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sameer Jejurikar, MD
    About Dr. Sameer Jejurikar, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639114101
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Michigan Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Michigan Health System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sameer Jejurikar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jejurikar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jejurikar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jejurikar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jejurikar works at Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Jejurikar’s profile.

    Dr. Jejurikar has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jejurikar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Jejurikar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jejurikar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jejurikar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jejurikar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

