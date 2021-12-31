Dr. Sameer Keole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameer Keole, MD
Overview of Dr. Sameer Keole, MD
Dr. Sameer Keole, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Keole works at
Dr. Keole's Office Locations
-
1
Scottsdale - Cancer13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 933-6836
-
2
Phoenix - Surgery5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 933-6836Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keole?
Dr. Keole treated me very successfully for prostate cancer using proton therapy. It was a joy to be treated by him as he treats patients with such a positive, sunny personality, and caring heart. I'll alway be grateful.
About Dr. Sameer Keole, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1235194952
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keole has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Keole using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Keole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keole works at
Dr. Keole has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.