Dr. Sameer Keole, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Sameer Keole, MD

Dr. Sameer Keole, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Keole works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Keole's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scottsdale - Cancer
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 933-6836
  2. 2
    Phoenix - Surgery
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 933-6836
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan

Treatment frequency



Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Sameer Keole, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235194952
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sameer Keole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keole has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keole has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

