Overview of Dr. Sameer Khan, MD

Dr. Sameer Khan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS.



Dr. Khan works at The Polyclinic Madison Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Corneal Erosion and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.