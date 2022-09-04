See All Cardiologists in Denver, CO
Dr. Sameer Mehta, MD

Cardiology
Overview of Dr. Sameer Mehta, MD

Dr. Sameer Mehta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their fellowship with UMKC, Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institue|University Of Texas At Southwestern Medical Center

Dr. Mehta works at Denver Heart Rose Medical Center in Denver, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mehta's Office Locations

    Denver Heart Rose Medical Center
    4545 E 9th Ave Ste 670, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 997-0874
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Denver Heart - Swedish Medical
    499 E Hampden Ave Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0042
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Suburban Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Penrose Hospital
  • St. Anthony Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Chest Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Ablation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioversion Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Sep 04, 2022
    Darrell Eurich — Sep 04, 2022
    About Dr. Sameer Mehta, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023100062
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UMKC, Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institue|University Of Texas At Southwestern Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sameer Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

