Dr. Sameer Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameer Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sameer Mehta, MD
Dr. Sameer Mehta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their fellowship with UMKC, Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institue|University Of Texas At Southwestern Medical Center
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta's Office Locations
-
1
Denver Heart Rose Medical Center4545 E 9th Ave Ste 670, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 997-0874Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Denver Heart - Swedish Medical499 E Hampden Ave Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 963-0042Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- Penrose Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?
Dr Mehta has been my go to person when I experience heart issues. She has always advised me of the best course of action and treatment. He along with Maggie Best have prevented my hear issues from becoming fatal.
About Dr. Sameer Mehta, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1023100062
Education & Certifications
- UMKC, Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institue|University Of Texas At Southwestern Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.