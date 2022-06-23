Dr. Sameer Mehta, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameer Mehta, DMD
Overview
Dr. Sameer Mehta, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Muskogee, OK.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
-
1
My Dentist3201 W Broadway St, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 328-5476
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?
The whole team was amazing and really nice. Dr. Mehta came in and listened to all my concerns. He made sure I was understanding what needed to be done and answered all my questions. He gave me a plan and a timeline so I knew exactly what to expect. This was by far one of the best experiences Ive had at a dentist.
About Dr. Sameer Mehta, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1134567316
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mehta using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.