Dr. Sameer Nagda, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (67)
Map Pin Small Alexandria, VA
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sameer Nagda, MD

Dr. Sameer Nagda, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Nagda works at Inova Mount Vernon Hsp Emer Med in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Arlington, VA and Lorton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nagda's Office Locations

    Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic
    2501 Parkers Ln, Alexandria, VA 22306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 769-8431
    Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic
    2445 Army Navy Dr # 400, Arlington, VA 22206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 769-8431
    Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic
    10716 Richmond Hwy, Lorton, VA 22079 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 769-8431

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rotator Cuff Tear
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Joint Pain
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 15, 2022
    He correctly gave me my diagnosis (torn rotator cuff), showed me where the problem was on the x-rays, gave me reading materials on the injury and treatment procedure. There was no high pressure for me to make a decision right then and there. Every single physical therapist at Greensprings Senior Community independently opined that he was the very best orthopedic surgeon for this type of injury.
    Jan C. — Sep 15, 2022
    About Dr. Sameer Nagda, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649207010
    Education & Certifications

    • Kerlin/Jobe Ortho Clin
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. Sameer Nagda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nagda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nagda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nagda has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

