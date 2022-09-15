Overview of Dr. Sameer Nagda, MD

Dr. Sameer Nagda, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Nagda works at Inova Mount Vernon Hsp Emer Med in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Arlington, VA and Lorton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.