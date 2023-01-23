Overview

Dr. Sameer Naik, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Naik works at Medical Multispecialty Assn in Fair Lawn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.