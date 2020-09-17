Overview

Dr. Sameer Oza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Medical Coll Baroda MS University and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.



Dr. Oza works at Boulder Heart, Boulder Colorado in Boulder, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.