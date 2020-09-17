See All Cardiologists in Boulder, CO
Dr. Sameer Oza, MD

Cardiology
4.2 (25)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sameer Oza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Medical Coll Baroda MS University and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.

Dr. Oza works at Boulder Heart, Boulder Colorado in Boulder, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boulder Heart
    4743 Arapahoe Ave Ste 201, Boulder, CO 80303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 442-2395
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Foothills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
ICD Monitoring Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Monitoring Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Therapy for Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 17, 2020
    Very efficient, professional and knowledgeable
    — Sep 17, 2020
    About Dr. Sameer Oza, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1770691107
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Residency
    • SUNY-Buffalo
    Internship
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Medical Education
    • Medical Coll Baroda MS University
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sameer Oza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oza accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Oza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oza works at Boulder Heart, Boulder Colorado in Boulder, CO. View the full address on Dr. Oza’s profile.

    Dr. Oza has seen patients for Heart Disease, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Oza speaks Gujarati and Hindi.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Oza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

