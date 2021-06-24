Dr. Sameer Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameer Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Sameer Patel, MD
Dr. Sameer Patel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
General & Vascular Surgical Specialists Inc.2123 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 584-8900
- 2 200 Albert Sabin Way Ste 2011, Cincinnati, OH 45267 Directions (513) 584-1000
-
3
University of Cincinnati Medical Center LLC234 Goodman St, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 584-8900MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr Patel is extremely knowledgeable and equally caring. He has an amazing bedside manner and I would recommend him to anyone including family. I feel completely safe under his care.
About Dr. Sameer Patel, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1821258898
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.