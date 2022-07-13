Overview of Dr. Sameer Patel, MD

Dr. Sameer Patel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.