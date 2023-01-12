Dr. Sameer Puri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameer Puri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sameer Puri, MD
Dr. Sameer Puri, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Special Surgery
Dr. Puri works at
Dr. Puri's Office Locations
-
1
Central Indiana Anesthesiologists LLC8501 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 875-9105
-
2
Loyola Center for Health at Oakbrook Terrace1S260 Summit Ave Fl 1, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Directions (888) 584-7888
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
- Preferred Network Access
- SelectHealth
- UniCare
- Union Health Service
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Puri?
Very caring staff and exceptional care by the physician.
About Dr. Sameer Puri, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Afrikaans and Hindi
- 1477780898
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Tufts Medical Center
- Tufts University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puri works at
Dr. Puri has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Puri speaks Afrikaans and Hindi.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Puri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.