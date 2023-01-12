Overview of Dr. Sameer Puri, MD

Dr. Sameer Puri, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Special Surgery



Dr. Puri works at Indiana Hand To Shoulder Center in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.