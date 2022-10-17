Dr. Sameer Satija, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Satija is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameer Satija, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sameer Satija, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Margate, FL. They completed their fellowship with EMORY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Satija works at
Locations
Dr. Sameer Satija MD2825 N State Road 7 Ste 205, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 953-6798
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Broward Health North
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Satija, Implant a Watchman into my heart. He did a great job.
About Dr. Sameer Satija, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Creole, French and Spanish
- 1235317876
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Satija has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Satija accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Satija has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Satija has seen patients for Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Satija on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Satija speaks Creole, French and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Satija. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Satija.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Satija, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Satija appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.