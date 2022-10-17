Overview

Dr. Sameer Satija, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Margate, FL. They completed their fellowship with EMORY UNIVERSITY



Dr. Satija works at Dr. Sameer Satija MD in Margate, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.