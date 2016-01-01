Overview of Dr. Sameer Sayeed, MD

Dr. Sameer Sayeed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Sayeed works at Columbia Primary Care - Midtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.