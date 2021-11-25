Dr. Sameer Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameer Sharma, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Dyer, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Mount Sinai Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Cervical Cancer and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma's Office Locations
- 1 1001 Calumet Ave Fl 3, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 864-2086
-
2
Community Hospital - Ldrp901 MacArthur Blvd, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 864-2086MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Sinai Medical Group1501 S California Ave, Chicago, IL 60608 Directions (773) 522-6100
-
4
St Mary Wound Clinic1500 S Lake Park Ave, Hobart, IN 46342 Directions (219) 942-0551
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I am grateful for such a good doctor Sameer Sharma for the excellent laparoscopic surgery in Mount Sinai Hospital. Thank you so much for everything. Highly recommend a smart doctor , a specialist in his field ,reliable and kind.God bless you. Sincerely Halyna H.
About Dr. Sameer Sharma, MD
- Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1033278056
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- University Of Wi Aurora Sinai
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- University of Illinois at Chicago
