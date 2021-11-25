See All Oncologists in Dyer, IN
Dr. Sameer Sharma, MD

Oncology
4.4 (25)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sameer Sharma, MD

Dr. Sameer Sharma, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Dyer, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Mount Sinai Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Cervical Cancer and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sharma's Office Locations

    1001 Calumet Ave Fl 3, Dyer, IN 46311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 864-2086
    Community Hospital - Ldrp
    901 MacArthur Blvd, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 864-2086
    Sinai Medical Group
    1501 S California Ave, Chicago, IL 60608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 522-6100
    St Mary Wound Clinic
    1500 S Lake Park Ave, Hobart, IN 46342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 942-0551

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital
  • Franciscan Health Dyer
  • Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginectomy Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Pyramid Life
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 25, 2021
    I am grateful for such a good doctor Sameer Sharma for the excellent laparoscopic surgery in Mount Sinai Hospital. Thank you so much for everything. Highly recommend a smart doctor , a specialist in his field ,reliable and kind.God bless you. Sincerely Halyna H.
    Halyna H. — Nov 25, 2021
    About Dr. Sameer Sharma, MD

    Oncology
    25 years of experience
    English, Hindi
    1033278056
    Education & Certifications

    Roswell Park Cancer Institute
    University Of Wi Aurora Sinai
    Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    University of Illinois at Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sameer Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Cervical Cancer and Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

