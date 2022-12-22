Dr. Sameer Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameer Sharma, MD
Overview of Dr. Sameer Sharma, MD
Dr. Sameer Sharma, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They completed their fellowship with TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma's Office Locations
-
1
Northern California Spine and Rehabilitation Associates2801 K St Ste 410, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 389-7100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharma?
When I came to visit him I was so skeptical. I thought to myself: why am I here again, they won’t help me. I’ve been struggling with herniated disks since 2013. Tried everything. Dr. Sharma was the only doctor who actually showed me that he cares. He showed me my images and explained how he can help me. He offered me a procedure and explained how it works. I trust dr. Sharma and would recommend him to anyone. I never received this exceptional care from any doctor before
About Dr. Sameer Sharma, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1366734071
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Hofstra University North Shore Lij
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Creighton University - BA in Psychology
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.