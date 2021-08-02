Overview

Dr. Sameer Sofat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They completed their fellowship with howard university hospital



Dr. Sofat works at Montgomery Cardiology in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Shortness of Breath, Heart Murmur and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.