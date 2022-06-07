Overview

Dr. Sameer Soliman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Uvalde, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Soliman works at Sigma Pain Clinic in Uvalde, TX with other offices in Converse, TX and San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.