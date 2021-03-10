Overview of Dr. Sameer Stas, MD

Dr. Sameer Stas, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newton, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Hackettstown Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Newton Medical Center.



Dr. Stas works at Premier Heatlh Associates in Newton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.