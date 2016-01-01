Overview of Dr. Sameera Haroon, MD

Dr. Sameera Haroon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in South Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Haroon works at Niaz Medical Services in South Richmond Hill, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.