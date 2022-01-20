Overview

Dr. Sameera Tallapureddy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Tallapureddy works at North Texas Diabetes & Endocrinology in Flower Mound, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypoglycemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.