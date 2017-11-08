Overview of Dr. Sameet Palkhiwala, MD

Dr. Sameet Palkhiwala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Palkhiwala works at NYU Langone Medical Associates - Astoria Cardiology and Steinway Medical in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.