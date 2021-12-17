Overview of Dr. Sameet Sohi, MD

Dr. Sameet Sohi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Clark Memorial Health and Norton Hospital.



Dr. Sohi works at Kentuckiana Ear Nose & Throat Psc in Louisville, KY with other offices in Jeffersonville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.