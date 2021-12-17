Dr. Sameet Sohi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sohi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameet Sohi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sameet Sohi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Clark Memorial Health and Norton Hospital.
Kentuckiana Ear Nose & Throat Psc6420 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 380, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (812) 283-0728Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Kentuckiana Ear Nose and Throat1405 SPRING ST, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 283-0728Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Old Brownsboro Crossing9850 Von Allmen Ct Ste 104, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 894-8441Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Clark Memorial Health
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr.Sohi , is a excellent doctor and just a good person,my best review I can give is I would send my children to him .
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1154507903
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Dr. Sohi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sohi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sohi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sohi has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sohi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sohi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sohi.
