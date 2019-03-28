Dr. Sameh Gaballa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaballa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameh Gaballa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sameh Gaballa, MD
Dr. Sameh Gaballa, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.
Dr. Gaballa's Office Locations
Magnolia Campus12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 816-2249
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gaballa and his team are truly amazing! They saved my mother’s life. They are warm and welcoming, making us feel like family. Any concerns we have, they are always listening! Listening and understanding are 2 qualities hard to come by!
About Dr. Sameh Gaballa, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1659534238
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Moffitt Cancer Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaballa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaballa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gaballa using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gaballa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaballa has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Pancytopenia and Reticulosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaballa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaballa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaballa.
