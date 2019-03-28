See All Hematologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Sameh Gaballa, MD

Hematology
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sameh Gaballa, MD

Dr. Sameh Gaballa, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.

Dr. Gaballa works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Pancytopenia and Reticulosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gaballa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Magnolia Campus
    12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 816-2249

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    Mar 28, 2019
    Dr. Gaballa and his team are truly amazing! They saved my mother's life. They are warm and welcoming, making us feel like family. Any concerns we have, they are always listening! Listening and understanding are 2 qualities hard to come by!
    — Mar 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sameh Gaballa, MD.

    About Dr. Sameh Gaballa, MD

    • Hematology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1659534238
    Education & Certifications

    • AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Moffitt Cancer Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sameh Gaballa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaballa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gaballa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gaballa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gaballa works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gaballa’s profile.

    Dr. Gaballa has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Pancytopenia and Reticulosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaballa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaballa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaballa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaballa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaballa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

