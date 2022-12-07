Dr. Sameh Labib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameh Labib, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sameh Labib, MD
Dr. Sameh Labib, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Labib works at
Dr. Labib's Office Locations
-
1
Emory Physical Therapy LLC1968 Hawks Ln Ne, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3350
-
2
Emory Sports Medicine Center59 Executive Park South NE # 1000, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-4398
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Labib?
I had a full Achilles tear on January 2022 and was referred to Dr.Labib through the Emory network. Starting with the MSK building, you can tell this is the best of the best. You’ll be able to tell this is a trusted place by the names on the jerseys you’ll see along the walls. Not to mention, the hawks have a practice gym here. It was easy to get an appointment Dr. Labib and he explained to me the reasons for a tear, the treatment, and the recovery timeline. On that day, I was quickly scheduled for my surgery just three days later. After surgery, I had 3-4 appointments in which they continued to check the surgery’s success and my progress. Truth-be-told I only spoke to Dr. Labib for a combined 15-20 minutes from start to finish but you will definitely get a top notch surgeon. I can certainly recommend MSK and Dr. Labib.
About Dr. Sameh Labib, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Arabic and French
- 1962518969
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute Birmingham AL|Schulich School of Medicine And Dentistry|University of Western Ontario, Ontario
- McGill U Hosps
- McGill U Hosps
- Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Labib has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Labib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Labib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Labib works at
Dr. Labib has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Limb Pain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Labib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Labib speaks Arabic, Arabic and French.
191 patients have reviewed Dr. Labib. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Labib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Labib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.