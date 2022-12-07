Overview of Dr. Sameh Labib, MD

Dr. Sameh Labib, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Labib works at Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Limb Pain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.