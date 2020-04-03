Dr. Sameh Melouk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melouk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameh Melouk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sameh Melouk, MD
Dr. Sameh Melouk, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital and Foothills Hospital.
Dr. Melouk's Office Locations
Alpine Urology Pllc4743 Arapahoe Ave Ste 104, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (720) 227-0977
Advanced Urology Pllc90 Health Park Dr Ste 340, Louisville, CO 80027 Directions (303) 666-4343Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Avista Adventist Hospital100 Health Park Dr, Louisville, CO 80027 Directions (303) 673-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Melouk is a great doctor. He is in high demand. He is very thorough and explains how the procedures will go. I would highly recommend anyone to him.
About Dr. Sameh Melouk, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1841392487
Education & Certifications
- University Okla
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
