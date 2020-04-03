Overview of Dr. Sameh Melouk, MD

Dr. Sameh Melouk, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital and Foothills Hospital.



Dr. Melouk works at Alpine Urology Pllc in Boulder, CO with other offices in Louisville, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.