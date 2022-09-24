Overview

Dr. Sameh Mobarek, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and University of North Carolina Hospital.



Dr. Mobarek works at North Carolina Heart & Vascular (Cary) in Cary, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.