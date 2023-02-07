Overview of Dr. Sameh Mosaed, MD

Dr. Sameh Mosaed, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai Hospital



Dr. Mosaed works at UCI Health Gavin Herbert Eye Institute in Irvine, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.