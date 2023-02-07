Dr. Sameh Mosaed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mosaed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sameh Mosaed, MD
Overview of Dr. Sameh Mosaed, MD
Dr. Sameh Mosaed, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Mosaed works at
Dr. Mosaed's Office Locations
-
1
UCI Health Gavin Herbert Eye Institute850 Health Sciences Rd, Irvine, CA 92617 Directions (949) 824-2020
-
2
UCI Health Eye Care Services101 The City Dr S # Pavilion, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-7183
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mosaed?
Dr Mosaed is an excellent Glaucoma doctor. She has helped me resolve many issues.
About Dr. Sameh Mosaed, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic
- 1275613432
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mosaed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mosaed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mosaed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mosaed works at
Dr. Mosaed has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mosaed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mosaed speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosaed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosaed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosaed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosaed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.