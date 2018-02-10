See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Upper Saddle River, NJ
Dr. Sameh Ragheb, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sameh Ragheb, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Upper Saddle River, NJ. They completed their fellowship with New York Hospital- Cornell University

Dr. Ragheb works at Sameh Ragheb MD in Upper Saddle River, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sameh Ragheb MD
    345 State Rt 17 Ste 18, Upper Saddle River, NJ 07458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 312-8665

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Psychiatric Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Sameh Ragheb, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1295769404
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • New York Hospital- Cornell University
Fellowship
Residency
  • University of Pennsylvania Medical Center
Residency
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sameh Ragheb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ragheb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ragheb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ragheb works at Sameh Ragheb MD in Upper Saddle River, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ragheb’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ragheb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ragheb.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ragheb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ragheb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

