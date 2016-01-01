Dr. Sameh Wahba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wahba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Sameh Wahba, MD
Dr. Sameh Wahba, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.
Dr. Wahba's Office Locations
Sameh S Wahba MD60 N Country Rd Ste 201, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 476-0776
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
About Dr. Sameh Wahba, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1154544567
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wahba accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wahba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wahba has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wahba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
