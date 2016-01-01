Overview of Dr. Sameh Wahba, MD

Dr. Sameh Wahba, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.



Dr. Wahba works at Sameh S Wahba MD in Port Jefferson, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.