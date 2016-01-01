See All Psychiatrists in Port Jefferson, NY
Dr. Sameh Wahba, MD

Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Port Jefferson, NY
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sameh Wahba, MD

Dr. Sameh Wahba, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.

Dr. Wahba works at Sameh S Wahba MD in Port Jefferson, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wahba's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sameh S Wahba MD
    60 N Country Rd Ste 201, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 476-0776

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna

    About Dr. Sameh Wahba, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154544567
    Education & Certifications

    • KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sameh Wahba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wahba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wahba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wahba works at Sameh S Wahba MD in Port Jefferson, NY. View the full address on Dr. Wahba’s profile.

    Dr. Wahba has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wahba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Wahba has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahba.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wahba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wahba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

