Dr. Sameh Wanis, DO
Dr. Sameh Wanis, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Seton Hall University.
Obgyn Healthcare for Women2828 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 201, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 969-3500
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I trust Dr Wanis & his girls in the office with my life & children, Literally speaking! There is no way I can stress enough to you the level of comfort & care I have received from Dr Sam Wanis. I had my firstborn in '05, 2nd baby in 2011 & my latest baby this past April. I have been a patient of record all the years in between. I really dread thinking abt the day he retires. I hope it will not be for a very long time! Each time I was pregnant, I felt safe & well regarded in the care of Dr Wanis & Miracles OBGYN staff in total. They are like family to me at this point! Not many people are lucky enough to feel that way under the care of the Dr they see. Dr Wanis provided top notch care to me through all my "special deliveries of my kiddos" - Can not imagine in being in anyone else's care for OB or Gyn care.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1720005614
- Seton Hall University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Wanis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wanis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wanis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wanis has seen patients for C-Section and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wanis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wanis speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wanis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wanis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wanis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wanis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.