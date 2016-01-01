Overview of Dr. Samer Abubakr, MD

Dr. Samer Abubakr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurocritical Care. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Marion General Hospital.



Dr. Abubakr works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.