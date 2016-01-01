Dr. Samer Abubakr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abubakr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samer Abubakr, MD
Overview of Dr. Samer Abubakr, MD
Dr. Samer Abubakr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurocritical Care. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Marion General Hospital.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Marion General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Samer Abubakr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1235260464
Education & Certifications
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Neurocritical Care
