See All Dermatologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Samer Alaiti, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Samer Alaiti, MD

Dermatology
3.3 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Samer Alaiti, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Alaiti works at Miracle Mile Vein Center in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Gennady Rubinstein, MD
Dr. Gennady Rubinstein, MD
4.8 (721)
View Profile
Dr. Marcia Glenn, MD
Dr. Marcia Glenn, MD
4.9 (104)
View Profile
Dr. Martin Kay, MD
Dr. Martin Kay, MD
4.9 (41)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Suzanne Haeri DDS
    1100 S LA CIENEGA BLVD, Los Angeles, CA 90035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 854-0500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Alaiti?

    Apr 03, 2019
    Dr. Alaiti is, by far, the best dermatologist I have seen. Caring, professional, thorough and personable are the adjectives that describe him the best. His staff is great and his facility clean, orderly and fully equipped with the most modern and effective treatment options. I drive an hour and a half, past hundreds of other dermatologists just to see him. He is that good.
    — Apr 03, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Samer Alaiti, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Samer Alaiti, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Alaiti to family and friends

    Dr. Alaiti's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Alaiti

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Samer Alaiti, MD.

    About Dr. Samer Alaiti, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770591802
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Illinois College Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Ill Chicago
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Illinois
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samer Alaiti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alaiti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alaiti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alaiti works at Miracle Mile Vein Center in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Alaiti’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Alaiti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alaiti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alaiti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alaiti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Samer Alaiti, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.