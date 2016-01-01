Dr. Samer Alyaseen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alyaseen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samer Alyaseen, MD
Overview of Dr. Samer Alyaseen, MD
Dr. Samer Alyaseen, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Aurora, CO. They completed their residency with St. Francis Hospital - Evanston
Dr. Alyaseen works at
Dr. Alyaseen's Office Locations
Rocky Mtn Infectious Disease Specialists1550 S Potomac St Ste 270, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (720) 743-7355
Rocky Mountain Infectious Disease Specialists10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 370, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 276-7887
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Samer Alyaseen, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1881610715
Education & Certifications
- St. Francis Hospital - Evanston
- Damascus University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alyaseen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alyaseen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alyaseen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Alyaseen speaks Arabic and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Alyaseen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alyaseen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alyaseen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alyaseen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.