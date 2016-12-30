Overview of Dr. Samer Attar, MD

Dr. Samer Attar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Attar works at Northwestern Center for Comprehensive Orthopaedic and Spine Care in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.