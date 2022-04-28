See All Oncologists in Rochester Hills, MI
Dr. Samer Ballouz, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Samer Ballouz, MD

Dr. Samer Ballouz, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Ballouz works at Rochester Medical Group in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Madison Heights, MI and Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ballouz's Office Locations

    Rochester Medical Group
    3950 S Rochester Rd Ste 1200, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 844-6000
    Michigan Healthcare Professnls
    27301 Dequindre Rd Ste 314, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 399-4400
    Oakland Medical Group PC
    3577 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 204, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 399-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Colorectal Cancer
Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Colorectal Cancer

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Apr 28, 2022
    Recently started regimen for advanced prostate cancer. He communicates openly and has the demeanor of an old time country doctor. He is well respected by the team which is treating me and I have to agree.&
    Ken Christensen — Apr 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Samer Ballouz, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1528068020
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Dr. Samer Ballouz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballouz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ballouz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ballouz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ballouz has seen patients for Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ballouz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballouz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballouz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ballouz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ballouz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

