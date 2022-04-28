Overview of Dr. Samer Ballouz, MD

Dr. Samer Ballouz, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Ballouz works at Rochester Medical Group in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Madison Heights, MI and Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.