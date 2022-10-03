See All Plastic Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Super Profile

Dr. Samer Cabbabe, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (55)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Samer Cabbabe, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School Of Med Program|Saint Louis University School of Medicine|Saint Louis University, Saint Louis, Mo and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.

Dr. Cabbabe works at Cabbabe Plastic Surgery in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cabbabe Plastic Surgery
    10004 Kennerly Rd Ste 281B, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital South
  • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Absent Breasts and Nipples
Actinic Keratosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Absent Breasts and Nipples
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 03, 2022
    Dr Cabbage is an outstanding doctor! For as busy as he is, I did not feel like he was rushed to get to the next patient. He took the time to get to know me, and to listen to what I wanted to have done. He discussed the approach he would take in order to achieve the best possible outcome. He exceeded my expectations and totally changed my body. He is truly an artist, and I can’t thank him enough for making me feel sexy again. Bravo Dr. Cabbabe!!!
    New me! — Oct 03, 2022
    About Dr. Samer Cabbabe, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1184827271
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Residency
    • Emory University Hospital
    Internship
    • Emory University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School Of Med Program|Saint Louis University School of Medicine|Saint Louis University, Saint Louis, Mo
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samer Cabbabe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabbabe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cabbabe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cabbabe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cabbabe works at Cabbabe Plastic Surgery in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Cabbabe’s profile.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabbabe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabbabe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabbabe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabbabe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

