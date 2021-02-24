Overview of Dr. Samer Elfallal, DO

Dr. Samer Elfallal, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State Univ College of Osteopathic Med|Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Doctorate of Osteopathy and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.



Dr. Elfallal works at Brain and Spine Physicians of Houston in Houston, TX with other offices in Kingwood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Compression Fracture Repair, Low Back Pain and Upper Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.