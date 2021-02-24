Dr. Samer Elfallal, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elfallal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samer Elfallal, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samer Elfallal, DO
Dr. Samer Elfallal, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State Univ College of Osteopathic Med|Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Doctorate of Osteopathy and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Dr. Elfallal works at
Dr. Elfallal's Office Locations
Brain and Spine Physicians of Houston800 Peakwood Dr Ste 5F, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (832) 684-9488
Brain and Spine Physicians of Houston - Kingwood22999 Highway 59 N Ste 405, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (832) 281-7767
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He performed a miracle brain surgery on my wife. God's hands were with this surgeon during the entire operation.
About Dr. Samer Elfallal, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1700047412
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia, Complex Spine
- Garden City/Oakwood, Neurosurgical
- Michigan State Univ College of Osteopathic Med|Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Doctorate of Osteopathy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elfallal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elfallal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elfallal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elfallal works at
Dr. Elfallal has seen patients for Spinal Compression Fracture Repair, Low Back Pain and Upper Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elfallal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elfallal speaks Arabic and French.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Elfallal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elfallal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elfallal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elfallal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.