Overview of Dr. Samer Garas, MD

Dr. Samer Garas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fernandina Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.