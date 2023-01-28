Dr. Samer Garas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samer Garas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fernandina Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garas' Office Locations
- 1 2331 E State # 100, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 Directions (904) 261-6135
- 2 562 Park St Ste 310, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 388-1820
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Cardiology - Southside4205 Belfort Rd Ste 2069, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 450-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great visit
About Dr. Samer Garas, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
