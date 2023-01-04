Dr. Samer Ghostine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghostine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samer Ghostine, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Samer Ghostine, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Ucr Health4510 Brockton Ave Ste 365, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (844) 397-6881Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I had a great experience while under the treatment of Dr. Ghostine. I always felt like he listened to my concerns and presented me with varying options, explaining the pros and cons of each through the process. After exhausting less invasive options, I eventually had surgery performed by Dr. Ghostine, and I am confident it was the best decision. There was a period when I thought I would never be rid of my sciatica and back pain, but I am happy to say I am feeling better than I have in years. Thank you to Dr. Ghostine and the team over at UCR Health Neurosurgery.
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1316150600
- Cedar Sinai Med Ctr|Cedars-Sinai Medical Center|Complex Spine Surgery - Cedars Sinai|Complex Spine Surgery-Cedars Sinai
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Ghostine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghostine accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghostine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghostine speaks Arabic and French.
131 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghostine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghostine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghostine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghostine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.