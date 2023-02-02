Overview of Dr. Samer Hafi, MD

Dr. Samer Hafi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Hafi works at Swedish Endocrinology in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.