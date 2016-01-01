Overview of Dr. Samer Hassan, MD

Dr. Samer Hassan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Clinton, Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Hassan works at Cancer Institute in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.