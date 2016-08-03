See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Livonia, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Samer Kafelghazal, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (65)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Samer Kafelghazal, MD

Dr. Samer Kafelghazal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Livonia, MI. 

Dr. Kafelghazal works at Middlebelt Medical Center in Livonia, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kafelghazal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Middlebelt Medical Center
    17940 Farmington Rd Ste 130, Livonia, MI 48152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 522-8590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trinity Health Livonia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Vitamin D Deficiency
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nick D. in Chesterfield MI — Aug 03, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Samer Kafelghazal, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1235147133
