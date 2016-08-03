Dr. Samer Kafelghazal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kafelghazal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samer Kafelghazal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Livonia, MI.
Middlebelt Medical Center17940 Farmington Rd Ste 130, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (734) 522-8590
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Sam is a life saver. I have struggled with my weight for most of my life. When I started my weight loss journey I weighed 303 pounds, wore a 3xl shirt and 44 size pants. Today I weigh 223 pounds, wear an l/xl shirt and 36 pants. I feel better, I look better and I am happy with my transition. Dr. Sam educated me on weightloss, food and exercise. I am very fortunate and lucky to have him as my dr. I also drive an hour because he is that good!!!
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic
Dr. Kafelghazal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kafelghazal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kafelghazal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kafelghazal works at
Dr. Kafelghazal speaks Arabic.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Kafelghazal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kafelghazal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kafelghazal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kafelghazal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.