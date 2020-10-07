Dr. Samer Kalakish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalakish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samer Kalakish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samer Kalakish, MD
Dr. Samer Kalakish, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They graduated from American University of Beirut School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Dr. Kalakish works at
Dr. Kalakish's Office Locations
Greenview Physicians Specialty Center1325 Andrea St Ste 209, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Directions (270) 276-7952
Graves-Gilbert Clinic201 Park St Ste 200, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 449-3119Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This is a wonderful and caring doctor. He explains things and is the kind of doctor who gives you sound medical advice. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Samer Kalakish, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1093999385
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- American University of Beirut School of Medicine
- American University of Beirut School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalakish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalakish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalakish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalakish has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Hydronephrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalakish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalakish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalakish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalakish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalakish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.