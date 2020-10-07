Overview of Dr. Samer Kalakish, MD

Dr. Samer Kalakish, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They graduated from American University of Beirut School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.



Dr. Kalakish works at Greenview Physicians Specialty Center in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Hydronephrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.