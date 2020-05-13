Dr. Samer Kamal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samer Kamal, MD
Overview of Dr. Samer Kamal, MD
Dr. Samer Kamal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hemet, CA.
Dr. Kamal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kamal's Office Locations
-
1
Forensic Fsp (itt) - Mid County Op650 N STATE ST, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 791-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kamal?
Excellent doctor. He's very attentive,diligent, very caring, and patient. He's not your ordinary Psychiatrist, He really listens to you and also does psychotherapy by understanding the underlying issues. He follows up with me often to make sure I am on task with the regimen that he has prescribed. I have been with him since 2014. I recommend him to any one looking for a compassionate doctor.
About Dr. Samer Kamal, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1649458977
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamal works at
Dr. Kamal has seen patients for Psychosis, Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse and Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.