Dr. Samer Kassar, MD

Neurology
4.4 (8)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Samer Kassar, MD

Dr. Samer Kassar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Damascus University, Syria and is affiliated with Community Hospital and Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Kassar works at Comprehensive Surgical Specialists in Dyer, IN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Chronic Neck Pain and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Kassar's Office Locations

    Midwest Neurology Associates PC
    1100 Joliet St Ste 201, Dyer, IN 46311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 836-2096
    Midwest Neurology Associates
    1001 Main St, Dyer, IN 46311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 836-2096

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital
  • Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chronic Neck Pain
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chronic Neck Pain
Headache
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Autonomic Disorders
Back Pain
Cerebrovascular Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dystonia
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Vertigo
Bell's Palsy
Seizure Disorders
Acute Sinusitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Alzheimer's Disease
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Concussion
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dementia
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever-Induced Seizure
Gout
Heart Disease
Hernia
Herniated Disc
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
ImPACT Testing
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neurogenic Bladder
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Parkinson's Disease
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stroke
Sudoscan
Syncope
Tension Headache
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Traumatic Brain Injury
Urinary Incontinence
Venous Insufficiency
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
ADHD and-or ADD
Anemia
Aneurysm
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebral Vascular Disease
Chiari's Deformity
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Sinusitis
Cluster Headache
Coccygeal Pain
Confusion
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Diplopia
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Gastritis
Hair Loss
Heart Palpitations
Hip Pointer Injuries
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Huntington's Disease
Hydrocephalus
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Interstitial Cystitis
Itchy Skin
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lipid Disorders
Lyme Disease
Malnutrition
Meningiomas
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Nystagmus
Obesity
Optic Neuritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteopenia
Perimenopause
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Proteinuria
Pseudobulbar Affect
Sarcoidosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinus Tachycardia
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Infections
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Tuberous Sclerosis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Hepatitis
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 23, 2020
    Another doctor told me I had lymphoma because I had something on my optic nerve behind my eye. I went to Dr. Kassar for a second opinion. He did more test. Here I am 3 years later, I'm not blind, I'm still alive and I have a fatty tissue on my optic nerve that sometimes gets some inflammation from my autoimmune disorder, I have a Lupus anticoagulant. Sometimes it does not want to be nice LOL. That's just life.
    Patty Austgen — May 23, 2020
    About Dr. Samer Kassar, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902839525
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Internship
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Damascus University, Syria
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samer Kassar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kassar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kassar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kassar works at Comprehensive Surgical Specialists in Dyer, IN. View the full address on Dr. Kassar’s profile.

    Dr. Kassar has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Chronic Neck Pain and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

