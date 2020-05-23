Overview of Dr. Samer Kassar, MD

Dr. Samer Kassar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Damascus University, Syria and is affiliated with Community Hospital and Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Kassar works at Comprehensive Surgical Specialists in Dyer, IN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Chronic Neck Pain and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.