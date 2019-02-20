Overview of Dr. Samer Kazziha, MD

Dr. Samer Kazziha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Kazziha works at Cardiovascular Consultants in Sterling Heights, MI with other offices in Rochester Hills, MI and Washington, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.